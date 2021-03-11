Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.12

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.12 and last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 499145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.87.

CHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “ourperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$809.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

