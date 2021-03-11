Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 795.8% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHYHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Danske raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

