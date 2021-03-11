Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Reaches $252.69 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 157.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $252.69 million and approximately $1.84 billion worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 646.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00052469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00715869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038267 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.