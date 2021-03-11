Chromia Tops One Day Volume of $1.62 Billion (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $196.22 million and $1.62 billion worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 459.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00694463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034326 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

