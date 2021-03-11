Chrono.tech 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,356.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $21,356.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $11.20 or 0.00019753 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00052396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.38 or 0.00716419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00066273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

