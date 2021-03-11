Chronologic Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $209,299.38 and approximately $22.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

