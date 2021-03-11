Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Chubb stock opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

