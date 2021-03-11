Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,298. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

