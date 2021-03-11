Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $832.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.07 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 453,311 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Chuy’s by 121.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 276,439 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $7,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.