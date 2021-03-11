CIBC Raises Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target to $105.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nuvei from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NUVCF traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.16.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

