CIBC Upgrades Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to Neutral

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.91.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $295.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $235,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,018,753 shares in the company, valued at $21,766,376.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,759,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,453 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

