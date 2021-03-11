Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $264.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $229.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.19.

NYSE CI traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.82. 42,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,356. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.26 and its 200-day moving average is $197.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $237.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

