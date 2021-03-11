Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 2,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,561. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,867. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

