Cindy L. Davis Sells 14,000 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.34, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

