Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1,649.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,063 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cinemark worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cinemark by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNK opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

