Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.36

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.36 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 105.15 ($1.37). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 11,011,643 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 100 ($1.31).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

