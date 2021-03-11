Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Down 4.4%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.78 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34). 958,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 859,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of £102.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.26.

Circassia Group Company Profile (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

