CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Insider Sells $160,848.22 in Stock

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CIR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.65. 2,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,287. The company has a market capitalization of $792.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

