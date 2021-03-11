CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) VP Sells $41,515.74 in Stock

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CIR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.65. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.