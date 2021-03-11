Citigroup Begins Coverage on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.96.

Chevron stock opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $110.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 490,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

