Citigroup Begins Coverage on Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 118.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DBTX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

DBTX opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

