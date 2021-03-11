Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 190,522 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Hexcel worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Hexcel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 220,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hexcel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after buying an additional 224,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Barclays cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

NYSE HXL opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.