Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,158 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of First Republic Bank worth $29,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $172.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

