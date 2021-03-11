Citigroup Inc. Has $19.42 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

DTE opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

