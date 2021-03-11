Citigroup Inc. Has $20.35 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,482 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of SVB Financial Group worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $507.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.64. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $550.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

