Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

