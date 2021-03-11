Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,099 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Allegion worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.