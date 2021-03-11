Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,876 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $26,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,522,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total transaction of $4,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,202,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,552 shares of company stock worth $45,184,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $398.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

