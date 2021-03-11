Citigroup Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Neutral

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,059,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,205,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.