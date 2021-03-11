Citigroup Lowers ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $20.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of WISH traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 10,223,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock valued at $139,254,205.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

