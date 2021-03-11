Citigroup Raises Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $31.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSR. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of FSR traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,942,967. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.