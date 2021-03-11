Citigroup Trims Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price to $110.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -259.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.