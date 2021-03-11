Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 11th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CZNB remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Citizens Bancorp has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
About Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA)
