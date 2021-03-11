Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 11th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZNB remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Citizens Bancorp has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City CA) alerts:

About Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA)

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) went out of business. Citizens Bancorp completed the sale of substantially all the assets of Citizens Bank of Northern California to Tri Counties Bank, Inc in September 2011. Previously, Citizens Bank of Northern California provided community banking services to small and middle market businesses and individuals in Nevada and Placer Counties.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.