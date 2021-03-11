Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Citizens Bancshares stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

