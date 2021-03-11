Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce $16.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $63.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $63.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.65 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

