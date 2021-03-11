Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,030,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.29% of Citizens Financial Group worth $502,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,205,000 after acquiring an additional 618,752 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,291,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 155,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.