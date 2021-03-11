Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $82.21. 109,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,842. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

