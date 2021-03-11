Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.39. The company had a trading volume of 160,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.91. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

