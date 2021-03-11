Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 201 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,220,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $46.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,083.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,358. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,009.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,743.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

