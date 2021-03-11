Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 2,034 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.78. 32,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.96. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.08.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

