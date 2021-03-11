Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $42,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,293.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,600,000 after purchasing an additional 694,125 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.05. 392,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,856,385. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

