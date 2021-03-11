Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,068,000 after purchasing an additional 128,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.69. 42,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

