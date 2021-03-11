Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $33,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $7.07 on Thursday, hitting $478.06. 39,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,041. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.78. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $473.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

