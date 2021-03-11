Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

