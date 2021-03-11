Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 62,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.