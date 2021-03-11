Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 134,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $5,791,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,451 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,065 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.49. 21,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,461. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

