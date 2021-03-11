Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $12.33 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.31. 71,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,966. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

