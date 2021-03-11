Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $13.81 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.57. 36,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.75. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

