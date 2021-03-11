Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $31.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $31,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.67. 1,169,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,681,320. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.