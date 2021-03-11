Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $5.72 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $179.87. 3,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,015. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

